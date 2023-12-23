An official website of the United States Government 
Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

Three people in military uniforms set up equipment for training and possible COVID-19 assistance.

Rapid Assembly

Soldiers with the South Carolina Army National Guard medical command, under Joint Task Force 59, construct a deployable rapid assembly shelter to train on setting up their equipment in the event the state has a need for the shelters in support of COVID-19 response efforts at McEntire Joint National Guard Base, S.C., April 15, 2020. The South Carolina National Guard supports the local, county and state agencies and first responders with requested resources in support of COVID-19 response efforts.

  • Download Image: Full Size (4.25 MB)
  • Tags: Army, coronavirus
  • Photo By: Air Force Senior Master Sgt. Edward Snyder, South Carolina Air National Guard VIRIN: 200415-Z-OL711-0004.JPG
