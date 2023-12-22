PPE Distribution Oregon Army National Guard soldiers with Task Force Assurance prepare boxes of personal protective equipment and load them for local distribution as part of the COVID-19 response at the Kliever National Guard Armory, Portland, Ore., April18, 2020. These emergency shipments will be delivered by the Oregon National Guard to assisted living facilities throughout the state that are experiencing severe shortages. SHARE IMAGE: Download Image: Full Size (2.67 MB) Tags: National Guard, coronavirus Photo By: Army Master Sgt. John Hughel, Oregon Army National Guard VIRIN: 200418-Z-CH590-0239.JPG Photo Gallery