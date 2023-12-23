An official website of the United States Government 
A guardsman cuts wood for a unit installation

Guam Woodwork

Air Force Staff Sgt. Jude Santos of the Guam Air National Guard’s 254th REDHORSE Squadron cuts plywood for an environmental control unit installation at the Skilled Nursing Facility in Barrigada, Guam, April 20, 2020. The Guam National Guard continues to work with federal and local agencies during the island’s fight against COVID-19.

