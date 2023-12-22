Refueling Crew

Army Sgt. 1st Class Michael Hatfield uncoils a fuel hose at Sheridan Barracks in Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany, April 14, 2020. Typically, this landing zone is used for VIPs visiting the Garmisch area, but due to the increasing number of flights being conducted during the COVID-19 pandemic, the zone has become a regular landing zone for Hohenfels Falcon Aviation team. This was the first time in more than 40 years that helicopters were allowed to refuel at Sheridan Barracks.