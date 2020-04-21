An official website of the United States Government 
Here's how you know

Official websites use .gov

.gov website belongs to an official government organization in the United States.

Secure .gov websites use HTTPS

A lock ( lock ) or https:// means you’ve safely connected to the .gov website. Share sensitive information only on official, secure websites.

Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

A service member plays with a white dog.

Puppy Playtime

New York Army National Guard Spc. Dylan Messina plays with Dakota, a Labrador retriever service dog provided by Puppies Behind Bars in New York, April 21, 2020. The dogs visited hotels where National Guard members, doctors, nurses and other first responders are staying while supporting COVID-19 response efforts. Puppies Behind Bars is a nonprofit group that trains prison inmates to raise service dogs for wounded veterans and first responders.

Photo Gallery