Puppy Playtime

New York Army National Guard Spc. Dylan Messina plays with Dakota, a Labrador retriever service dog provided by Puppies Behind Bars in New York, April 21, 2020. The dogs visited hotels where National Guard members, doctors, nurses and other first responders are staying while supporting COVID-19 response efforts. Puppies Behind Bars is a nonprofit group that trains prison inmates to raise service dogs for wounded veterans and first responders.