Air Force Capt. Nathan Horwitz-Willis, Massachusetts National Guard Joint Task Force surgeon, goes through a mask-fitting test with Bowen Jackson, a specialist from Safety Inc., at Tewksbury Hospital in Tewksbury, Mass., April 21, 2020. Horwitz-Willis normally serves as a public health officer at the 102nd Intelligence Wing, Otis Air National Guard Base. He has been activated to provide public health guidance at the state headquarters in support of the Massachusetts National Guard’s COVID-19 response efforts.

