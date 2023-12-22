An official website of the United States Government 
Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

An airman wearing gloves and a face maks sorts red food containers on a table.

Oklahoma Ops

An Oklahoma Air National Guardsman packs a food box while working at the Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma in Oklahoma City, April 24, 2020. The food bank effort is one part of the Oklahoma National Guard’s overall mission to support the state’s whole-of-government response to COVID-19.

