Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

Soldiers walk three dogs on a city street.

Times Square Stroll

Members of the New York Army National Guard walk in Times Square, New York, with Labrador retriever service dogs provided by Puppies Behind Bars, April 23, 2020. The dogs are supporting service members and first responders involved with COVID-19 response efforts. Puppies Behind Bars is a nonprofit group that trains prison inmates to raise service dogs for wounded veterans and first responders.

