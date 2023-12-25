Soldier Distribution Army Cpl. Hamad Kone, front center, Army Sgt. Jeremiah Ramos, back right, Army Spc. Mohaiminul Sattar, right, and Army Pfc. Akhmadbek Nabiev, back left -- all with the New York Army National Guard’s 1st Battalion, 258th Field Artillery, part of the 27th Infantry Brigade Combat Team -- assist civilian volunteers with food distribution at the Al Oerter Recreation Center in Queens, N.Y., April 27, 2020. On average, more than 100,000 meals a day are delivered to quarantined individuals across all five New York City boroughs. SHARE IMAGE: Download Image: Full Size (0.93 MB) Tags: Army, coronavirus Photo By: National Guard photo by 1st Lt. Kyle Kilner VIRIN: 200427-Z-A3538-1002.JPG Photo Gallery