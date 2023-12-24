An official website of the United States Government 
Here's how you know

Official websites use .gov

.gov website belongs to an official government organization in the United States.

Secure .gov websites use HTTPS

A lock ( lock ) or https:// means you’ve safely connected to the .gov website. Share sensitive information only on official, secure websites.

Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

A service member uses chains to secure a vehicle.

Secure Humvee

Air Force Tech. Sgt. Dennis Dedicatoria, assigned to the 154th Logistics Readiness Squadron, secures a Humvee onto a C-17 Globemaster III cargo bay at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, April 27, 2020. The vehicles were delivered to Hawaii National Guard airmen and soldiers on Maui, who have been activated to support the COVID-19 response. The airlift plays a vital role in positioning Hawaii Guardsmen throughout the Hawaiian archipelago.

Photo Gallery