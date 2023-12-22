An official website of the United States Government 
Here's how you know

Official websites use .gov

.gov website belongs to an official government organization in the United States.

Secure .gov websites use HTTPS

A lock ( lock ) or https:// means you’ve safely connected to the .gov website. Share sensitive information only on official, secure websites.

Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

A soldier standing in a crowd of waving people wearing masks takes a photo of two jet formations flying overhead.

Airborne Appreciation

Army Pfc. Miranda Ray, a New Jersey National Guardsman, takes a picture during a flyover at University Hospital in Newark, N.J., April 28, 2020. The Air Force and Navy flight demonstration teams, the Thunderbirds and the Blue Angels, conducted the flyover to show support for first responders and health care workers on the front lines in the fight against COVID-19.

Photo Gallery