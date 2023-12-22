New York City Scene The Air Force and Navy flight demonstration squadrons, the Thunderbirds and the Blue Angels, fly over New York City, April 28, 2020, as part of "America Strong." The Air Force-Navy collaboration recognizes health care workers, first responders, service members and other essential personnel amid the COVID-19 pandemic. SHARE IMAGE: Download Image: Full Size (3.29 MB) Tags: air force, navy, coronavirus Photo By: Air Force Staff Sgt. Cory W. Bush VIRIN: 200428-F-VJ293-1027Y.JPG Photo Gallery