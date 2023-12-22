An official website of the United States Government 
Two formations of aircraft fly by the New York City skyline.

New York City Scene

The Air Force and Navy flight demonstration squadrons, the Thunderbirds and the Blue Angels, fly over New York City, April 28, 2020, as part of "America Strong." The Air Force-Navy collaboration recognizes health care workers, first responders, service members and other essential personnel amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

