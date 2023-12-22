Texas Salute

Army National Guard Pfc. Tori Stricklin, a human resource specialist assigned to the Texas National Guard’s 176th Engineer Brigade, salutes at the conclusion of a daily briefing at Camp Mabry in Austin, Texas, April 27, 2020. Stricklin is among the Texas guardsmen who normally serve on a part-time basis but were activated to full-time duty after the COVID-19 pandemic impacted their full-time employment.