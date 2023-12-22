An official website of the United States Government 
Here's how you know

Official websites use .gov

.gov website belongs to an official government organization in the United States.

Secure .gov websites use HTTPS

A lock ( lock ) or https:// means you’ve safely connected to the .gov website. Share sensitive information only on official, secure websites.

Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

A flash of light and clouds of smoke are seen in the distance, framed by foliage, as a rocket takes off.

Rocket Launch

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket carrying NASA astronauts Air Force Col. Robert L. Behnken and retired Marine Corps Col. Douglas G. Hurley is seen in this false color infrared exposure as it launches from Launch Complex 39A at Kennedy Space Center in Florida, May 30, 2020, bound for the International Space Station.

Photo Gallery