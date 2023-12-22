Rocket Launch A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket carrying NASA astronauts Air Force Col. Robert L. Behnken and retired Marine Corps Col. Douglas G. Hurley is seen in this false color infrared exposure as it launches from Launch Complex 39A at Kennedy Space Center in Florida, May 30, 2020, bound for the International Space Station. SHARE IMAGE: Download Image: Full Size (2.67 MB) Tags: space, veterans, air force, marine corps Photo By: Bill Ingalls, Senior NASA Photographer VIRIN: 200530-M-M0231-203.JPG Photo Gallery