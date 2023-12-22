Heroes Work Here

New York Army National Guard Pvt. Mathew Burke, left, and Pfc. Janelle McKoy deliver COVID-19 test kits to a nursing facility in the New York City borough of the Bronx, May 26, 2020. New York National Guard troops produced 350,000 test kits over the Memorial Day weekend to send to nursing homes across the state and delivered supplies to 136 nursing facilities in the Bronx and Queens.