An official website of the United States Government 
Here's how you know

Official websites use .gov

.gov website belongs to an official government organization in the United States.

Secure .gov websites use HTTPS

A lock ( lock ) or https:// means you’ve safely connected to the .gov website. Share sensitive information only on official, secure websites.

Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

A sailor in a mask paints a mobile bathroom and shower facility.

Pohnpei Paint

Navy Seaman Shareine May, assigned to the Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 5 Detail Pohnpei, paints a mobile bathroom and shower facility designed by Navy Seabees to help prepare a COVID-19 response compound for the Pohnpei State Medical Task Force at Misco Beach in Pohnpei, Micronesia, May 20, 2020. NMCB-5 is deployed across the Indo-Pacific region conducting high-quality construction to support U.S. and partner nations to strengthen partnerships, deter aggression and enable expeditionary logistics and naval power projection.

Photo Gallery