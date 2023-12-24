Pohnpei Paint

Navy Seaman Shareine May, assigned to the Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 5 Detail Pohnpei, paints a mobile bathroom and shower facility designed by Navy Seabees to help prepare a COVID-19 response compound for the Pohnpei State Medical Task Force at Misco Beach in Pohnpei, Micronesia, May 20, 2020. NMCB-5 is deployed across the Indo-Pacific region conducting high-quality construction to support U.S. and partner nations to strengthen partnerships, deter aggression and enable expeditionary logistics and naval power projection.