An official website of the United States Government 
Here's how you know

Official websites use .gov

.gov website belongs to an official government organization in the United States.

Secure .gov websites use HTTPS

A lock ( lock ) or https:// means you’ve safely connected to the .gov website. Share sensitive information only on official, secure websites.

Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

A civilian in protective gear sprays a service member in protective gear standing in a bin outside a building.

Clean Routine

Medical professionals disinfect Alabama National Guardsmen assigned to the Task Force 31 COVID-19 response team at the West End Health and Rehab facility in Birmingham, Ala., May 27, 2020. Soldiers and airmen assigned to the task force helped disinfect medical facilities and nursing homes throughout the state.

Photo Gallery