Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

An airman and a soldier, both wearing masks, review documents for COVID-19 contract tracing.

Contract Work

Air Force Airman Madison Hilton, left, assigned to the Oklahoma Air National Guard's 138th Fighter Wing, and Army Spc. Phillip Dimko of the Oklahoma Army National Guard’s 120th Engineering Battalion, right, review documents for COVID-19 contact tracing in Muskogee, Okla., May 21, 2020. Eight members of the Oklahoma National Guard worked contact tracing in Muskogee to advise individuals who may have been exposed to COVID-19 and provide them with information on symptoms and testing sites.

