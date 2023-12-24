An official website of the United States Government 
Two Army soldiers in masks work on a radio system while in a Humvee.

Radio Men

Army Sgt. Evan Tosunian, left, and Sgt. Allan Sosa, both assigned to the California Army National Guard’s 224th Sustainment Brigade, install single-channel ground and airborne radio systems in a Humvee at the National Guard armory in Long Beach, Calif., May 31, 2020. The California Guard continues to conduct operations while following safety guidelines during the COVID-19 pandemic.

  • Photo By: Army Staff Sgt. Matthew Ramelb, California Army National Guard VIRIN: 200531-Z-KD078-0058.JPG
