Radio Men

Army Sgt. Evan Tosunian, left, and Sgt. Allan Sosa, both assigned to the California Army National Guard’s 224th Sustainment Brigade, install single-channel ground and airborne radio systems in a Humvee at the National Guard armory in Long Beach, Calif., May 31, 2020. The California Guard continues to conduct operations while following safety guidelines during the COVID-19 pandemic.