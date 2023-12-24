California Kits

Soldiers assigned to the California Army National Guard’s 224th Sustainment Brigade assemble emergency food kits during a COVID-19 humanitarian response mission at the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank in Commerce, Calif., May 29, 2020. With Cal Guard’s assistance, the food bank is building more than 10,000 kits a day and recently surpassed a milestone of 300,000 kits built since troops arrived in mid-April.