Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

Two sailors work to patch a simulated ruptured pipe as water comes rushing out.

Soaked Sailors

Navy sailors patch a simulated ruptured pipe during a damage control drill on the flight deck of the littoral combat ship USS Detroit during operations in the Caribbean Sea, June 4, 2020. Detroit is deployed to the U.S. Southern Command area of responsibility to support Joint Interagency Task Force South's mission, which includes countering illicit drug trafficking in the Caribbean Sea and eastern Pacific Ocean.

