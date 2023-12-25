Resident Testing

Air Force Staff Sgt. Camille Dysart — assigned to the Colorado National Guard Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear and High-Yield Enhanced Response Force Package, Joint Task Force Test Support — prepares to swab a nursing home resident for COVID-19 in Rocky Ford, Colo., May 29, 2020. At the direction of Gov. Jared Polis, the Colorado National Guard is assisting state and local officials by increasing the capabilities of state emergency operations centers and shelters, as well as increasing COVID-19 testing capabilities across the state.