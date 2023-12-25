An official website of the United States Government 
Here's how you know

Official websites use .gov

.gov website belongs to an official government organization in the United States.

Secure .gov websites use HTTPS

A lock ( lock ) or https:// means you’ve safely connected to the .gov website. Share sensitive information only on official, secure websites.

Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

A Marine takes the temperature of a sailor; both are wearing masks.

Temperature Check

Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Ryan McDonough, left, screens Navy Petty Officer 3rd Class Adan Trinidad upon returning from Guam on Kadena Air Base, Okinawa, Japan, Jun. 2, 2020. Task Force Medical was established and deployed to Naval Base Guam where they assisted sailors assigned to aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt with COVID-19 mitigation and recovery efforts. Upon returning, the Marines and sailors were medically screened and will be monitored in restriction of movement status. McDonough is a landing support specialist assigned to the Combat Logistics Regiment 4, 3rd Marine Logistics Group. Trinidad is assigned to the 3rd Medical Battalion, 3rd MLG.

Photo Gallery