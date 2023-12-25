An official website of the United States Government 
Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

Two Navy officers wearing masks fold a flag.

Midway Honors

Navy Petty Officers 3rd Class Katlyn Fritts, left, and Derionta Tolen participate in a Battle of Midway commemoration at Naval Base Kitsap in Bremerton, Wash., June 6, 2020. The Battle of Midway was the turning point in World War II in the Pacific Theater after the U.S. sank four of Japan's six aircraft carriers.

