Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

A National Guardsman wearing personal protective equipment administers a COVID-19 test in a drive-thru testing area.

COVID-19 Testing

The Michigan National Guard assists the Midland Department of Public Health with drive-thru COVID-19 testing in Midland, Mich., June 1, 2020. As of May, more than 1,000 Michigan Guard soldiers and airmen had actively supported the state’s COVID-19 response at the request of state and local agencies.

