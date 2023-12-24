Free Testing

Soldiers assigned to the Michigan Army National Guard conduct free COVID-19 testing for residents in Sturgis and Battle Creek, Mich., June 6, 2020. The Michigan National Guard has more than 50 trained testing teams ready to assist, of which 21 are assigned to support the community testing mission. These teams include a certified medic to conduct the testing and two members to assist with paperwork, logistics and nonmedical tasks. All team members from the Michigan National Guard have tested negative for COVID-19 and have been following strict medical protocols to ensure health and safety and to protect Michigan communities.