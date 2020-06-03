Wildfire Training A firefighter with the Camp Pendleton Fire Department ignites vegetation with a drip torch during controlled burn training on Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, Calif., June 3, 2020. The training is hosted by Camp Pendleton to strengthen partnerships with surrounding agencies and to prepare for the upcoming fire season. SHARE IMAGE: Download Image: Full Size (1.83 MB) Tags: Marine Corps, Humanitarian Photo By: Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Alison Dostie VIRIN: 200603-M-GM961-1032A.JPG Photo Gallery