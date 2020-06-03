An official website of the United States Government 
Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

A man in a fireman's uniform stands in a field with flames burning in front of him.

Wildfire Training

A firefighter with the Camp Pendleton Fire Department ignites vegetation with a drip torch during controlled burn training on Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, Calif., June 3, 2020. The training is hosted by Camp Pendleton to strengthen partnerships with surrounding agencies and to prepare for the upcoming fire season.

