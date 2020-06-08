Port Visit The littoral combat ship USS Detroit sits in port at Naval Air Station Key West, Fla., June 8, 2020. Detroit is deployed to the U.S. Southern Command area of responsibility supporting the Joint Interagency Task Force South's mission which includes countering illicit drug trafficking in the Caribbean and eastern Pacific. SHARE IMAGE: Download Image: Full Size (1.17 MB) Tags: Southern Command, Navy Photo By: Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class Anderson Branch VIRIN: 200608-N-KK394-1287.JPG Photo Gallery