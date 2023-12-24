Chapel Cleaning Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class Daniel E. Perez, a religious program specialist assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Squadron, Marine Corps Air Station New River, N.C., cleans the pews at the air station's chapel, June 5, 2020. Religious services have resumed through limited occupancy, social distancing and the use of protective masks for the well-being of service members and their families. SHARE IMAGE: Download Image: Full Size (1.93 MB) Tags: Marine Corps, coronavirus Photo By: Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Isaiah Gomez VIRIN: 200605-M-JQ384-1073X.JPG Photo Gallery