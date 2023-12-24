An official website of the United States Government 
Here's how you know

Official websites use .gov

.gov website belongs to an official government organization in the United States.

Secure .gov websites use HTTPS

A lock ( lock ) or https:// means you’ve safely connected to the .gov website. Share sensitive information only on official, secure websites.

Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

A soldier wearing a face mask and surgical gloves examines a lab specimen.

Lab Specimen

Army Sgt. 1st Class Keith Benson analyzes a lab specimen for COVID-19 aboard an analytical laboratory system vehicle on the grounds of the Delaware Public Health Laboratory in Smyrna, Del., June 10, 2020. Benson is a noncommissioned medical officer assigned to the Delaware National Guard’s 31st Civil Support Team.

Photo Gallery