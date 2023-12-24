Lab Specimen Army Sgt. 1st Class Keith Benson analyzes a lab specimen for COVID-19 aboard an analytical laboratory system vehicle on the grounds of the Delaware Public Health Laboratory in Smyrna, Del., June 10, 2020. Benson is a noncommissioned medical officer assigned to the Delaware National Guard’s 31st Civil Support Team. SHARE IMAGE: Download Image: Full Size (2.26 MB) Tags: Army, coronavirus Photo By: Army Capt. Brendan Mackie, Delaware Army National Guard VIRIN: 200610-Z-DL064-706.JPG Photo Gallery