A helicopter flies above a cascade of flares in cloudy blue sky.

Air Flair

Airmen assigned to the 347th Rescue Group drop flares during a "fini flight" for Col. Bryan Creel, the group's commander, at Moody Air Force Base, Ga., June 5, 2020. The fini flight is an Air Force tradition marking pilots' departure from a unit, or the last time they fly an aircraft. Creel's event marked his slated move to Incirlik Air Base, Turkey, to command the 39th Air Base Wing.

