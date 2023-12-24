An official website of the United States Government 
A soldier wearing a medical mask and gloves talks with a person at a drive-thru testing site.

Testing Site

Army 2nd Lt. Devon Headley, a medical service officer assigned to the Delaware National Guard, talks with a pedestrian at a drive-thru testing site for COVID-19 on the University of Delaware's Science, Technology and Advanced Research Campus in Newark, Del., June 12, 2020. About 25 soldiers and airmen with the National Guard supported the saliva-based testing of 950 people at the STAR Campus location.

  • Download Image: Full Size (1.29 MB)
  • Tags: coronavirus
  • Photo By: Army Capt. Brendan Mackie, Delaware Army National Guard VIRIN: 200612-Z-DL064-081.JPG
