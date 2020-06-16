Leader Briefing

Defense Secretary Dr. Mark T. Esper and Senior Enlisted Advisor to the Chairman Ramón "CZ" Colón-López receive a briefing from Air Force Maj. Gen. Andrea Tullos, the 2nd Air Force commander, at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas, June 16, 2020. Esper met with Air Education and Training Command leaders to see firsthand how basic military training is addressing COVID-19.