An official website of the United States Government 
Here's how you know

Official websites use .gov

.gov website belongs to an official government organization in the United States.

Secure .gov websites use HTTPS

A lock ( lock ) or https:// means you’ve safely connected to the .gov website. Share sensitive information only on official, secure websites.

Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

Defense Secretary Dr. Mark T. Esper stands with his right hand raised outside a brick building in front of sailors with theirs raised too.

Great Lakes Oath

Defense Secretary Dr. Mark T. Esper conducts a reenlistment ceremony for sailors assigned to tenant commands at Naval Station Great Lakes, Ill., June 17, 2020. Esper visited the station to observe the Navy’s implementation of Defense Department COVID-19 mitigation measures, which permit training and accession missions to safely continue during the pandemic.

Photo Gallery