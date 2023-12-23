Medical Equipment

Air Force Airman Sadie Schwab, left, assigned to the North Carolina Air National Guard’s 145th Logistics Readiness Squadron, and Army Spc. Whitney Butler, right, assigned to the North Carolina Army National Guard’s Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 113th Sustainment Brigade, sort and prepare medical equipment for distribution at a warehouse in central North Carolina, June 16, 2020. The North Carolina National Guard is working with state agencies and local food banks to support COVID-19 relief efforts.