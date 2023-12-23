An official website of the United States Government 
Air Force Airman 1st Class Garrett Cummings of the Georgia Air National Guard, a COVID-19 infection control team volunteer, disinfects frequently used areas at the 117th Air Control Squadron at Hunter Army Airfield in Savannah, Ga., June 16, 2020. The teams minimize the potential spread of COVID-19 for unit members by disinfecting common areas and workplaces.

