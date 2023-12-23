Airman Cleaning Air Force Airman 1st Class Garrett Cummings of the Georgia Air National Guard, a COVID-19 infection control team volunteer, disinfects frequently used areas at the 117th Air Control Squadron at Hunter Army Airfield in Savannah, Ga., June 16, 2020. The teams minimize the potential spread of COVID-19 for unit members by disinfecting common areas and workplaces. SHARE IMAGE: Download Image: Full Size (1.98 MB) Tags: National Guard, coronavirus Photo By: Air Force Staff Sgt. Jamila Haven, Georgia Air National Guard VIRIN: 200616-Z-RJ635-1006.JPG Photo Gallery