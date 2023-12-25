An official website of the United States Government 
Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

A Marine wearing a face mask takes the temperature of another Marine wearing a face mask.

Temperature Task

Marine Corps Capt. Thomas Thornton, a civil affairs officer assigned to Task Force Koa Moana 20, 1st Marine Expeditionary Force, has his temperature checked before checking in for sequestration at Camp Pendleton, Calif., June 9, 2020. The task force implemented sequestration measures to mitigate the risk of COVID-19 as it prepares to be among the first units to deploy to a Pacific island country following Defense Department travel restrictions resulting from COVID-19.

