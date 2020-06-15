Pacific Perspective Navy Petty Officer 1st Class Talisha Williams uses a telescopic alidade aboard the USS Halsey in the Pacific Ocean, June 15, 2020. The guided missile destroyer is deployed to the U.S. Southern Command area of responsibility to support Joint Interagency Task Force South’s mission detecting and monitoring illicit trafficking to facilitate international and interagency interdiction and apprehension. SHARE IMAGE: Download Image: Full Size (1.86 MB) Tags: southern command, navy Photo By: Navy Petty Officer 3rd Class Andrew Langholf VIRIN: 200615-N-FA490-1018Y.JPG Photo Gallery