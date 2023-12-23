Getting Organized North Carolina Army National Guard soldiers assigned to the 878th Engineer Company, prepare documents for medical equipment at a warehouse in western North Carolina, June 18, 2020. The guard is working with state agencies and local food banks to help support COVID-19 relief efforts. SHARE IMAGE: Download Image: Full Size (1.73 MB) Tags: National Guard, coronavirus Photo By: Army Sgt. Jamar Marcel Pugh, North Carolina Army National Guard VIRIN: 200618-Z-AK274-0016.JPG Photo Gallery