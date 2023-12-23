An official website of the United States Government 
Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

A sailor has blood drawn for an antibody test.

Blood Donation

Navy Lt. j.g. Pamichella Torres, assigned to Naval Hospital Okinawa, left, draws blood from Navy Petty Officer 3rd Class Shea Ashmore-Scianna, assigned to Naval Hospital Guam, to test for COVID-19 antibodies, June 19, 2020. The Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment to the Indo-Pacific region.

