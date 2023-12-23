Blood Test Navy Capt. Carlos Sardiello, commanding officer of the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt, left, speaks to Navy Lt. Jessica Oliver, the ship’s nurse, before giving blood to test for COVID-19 antibodies, June 19, 2020. The Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment to the Indo-Pacific region. SHARE IMAGE: Download Image: Full Size (1.48 MB) Tags: navy, coronavirus Photo By: Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class Robyn B. Melvin VIRIN: 200619-N-FP690-1051.JPG Photo Gallery