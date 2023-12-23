An official website of the United States Government 
Here's how you know

Official websites use .gov

.gov website belongs to an official government organization in the United States.

Secure .gov websites use HTTPS

A lock ( lock ) or https:// means you’ve safely connected to the .gov website. Share sensitive information only on official, secure websites.

Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

USS Theordore Roosevelt sailors being tested for COVID-19 antibodies.

Blood Test

Navy Capt. Carlos Sardiello, commanding officer of the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt, left, speaks to Navy Lt. Jessica Oliver, the ship’s nurse, before giving blood to test for COVID-19 antibodies, June 19, 2020. The Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment to the Indo-Pacific region.

Photo Gallery