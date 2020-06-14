COVID-19 Testing

Airmen and soldiers assigned to the Texas National Guard perform COVID-19 testing as part of Texas’ mobile testing program in Bryan, Texas, June 14, 2020. Gov. Greg Abbott ordered Texas National Guard soldiers and airmen to continue supporting the state's fight against COVID-19. By providing free tests for the virus across the state, the Texas Military Department is at the forefront of preventing the spread of COVID-19 in the state.