An official website of the United States Government 
Here's how you know

Official websites use .gov

.gov website belongs to an official government organization in the United States.

Secure .gov websites use HTTPS

A lock ( lock ) or https:// means you’ve safely connected to the .gov website. Share sensitive information only on official, secure websites.

Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

People wearing personal protective equipment perform COVID-19 test outside under a canopy.

COVID-19 Testing

Airmen and soldiers assigned to the Texas National Guard perform COVID-19 testing as part of Texas’ mobile testing program in Bryan, Texas, June 14, 2020. Gov. Greg Abbott ordered Texas National Guard soldiers and airmen to continue supporting the state's fight against COVID-19. By providing free tests for the virus across the state, the Texas Military Department is at the forefront of preventing the spread of COVID-19 in the state.

Photo Gallery