Army Pfc. Kelly Buterbaugh, a combat medic assigned to the Delaware Army National Guard Medical Detachment, talks with fellow soldiers at a drive-thru testing site for COVID-19 on the grounds of Central Middle School in Dover, Del., June 17, 2020. About 10 soldiers and airmen with the National Guard supported the saliva-based testing of 130 people at the school.