Army Pfc. Kristoffshakur Larmond, a New York Army National Guardsman, helps distribute boxes of produce and canned goods at a food pantry in Brooklyn, N.Y., May 27, 2020. Troops have helped deliver more than 16 million meals to New Yorkers experiencing food insecurity during the COVID-19 pandemic.