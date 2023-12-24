Mildenhall Visit

Defense Secretary Dr. Mark T. Esper listens to mission briefings during a visit to Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, June 25, 2020. Esper met with the U.S. Air Force’s 100th Air Refueling Wing, 352nd Special Operations Wing; the Royal Air Force; and tenant unit leadership to learn about missions and discuss the base’s role in operations in the European and African theaters.