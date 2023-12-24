Labeling Supplies

Army Capt. Dawn Carter, left, team chief, assigned to Alpha Company, 443rd Civil Affairs Battalion, Combined Joint Task Force-Horn of Africa, and Army Sgt. Alexis Peine, right, team medic, assigned to 443rd CA BN, label hygiene supplies to assist Djibouti in preventing COVID-19 infections among hospital staff and its citizens in Djibouti City at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, Jun. 10, 2020. CJTF-HOA worked to purchase the supplies, valued at approximately $15,000, using Overseas Humanitarian, Disaster, and Civic Aid Appropriation funds after the Djibouti government made a formal request for assistance to the U.S. Embassy.