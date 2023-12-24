An official website of the United States Government 
Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

Two soldiers wearing masks label boxes.

Labeling Supplies

Army Capt. Dawn Carter, left, team chief, assigned to Alpha Company, 443rd Civil Affairs Battalion, Combined Joint Task Force-Horn of Africa, and Army Sgt. Alexis Peine, right, team medic, assigned to 443rd CA BN, label hygiene supplies to assist Djibouti in preventing COVID-19 infections among hospital staff and its citizens in Djibouti City at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, Jun. 10, 2020. CJTF-HOA worked to purchase the supplies, valued at approximately $15,000, using Overseas Humanitarian, Disaster, and Civic Aid Appropriation funds after the Djibouti government made a formal request for assistance to the U.S. Embassy.

