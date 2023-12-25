Sailor Inspection

Navy Chief Petty Officer Matthew Wilson, left, assigned to Navy Talent Acquisition Group Philadelphia, inspects the uniform of Navy Petty Officer 1st Class Michael Price during a Sailor of the Quarter board in Philadelphia, Pa., Sept. 22, 2020. The boards were administered with adequate social distancing -- including mandatory use of face coverings, use of hand sanitizer, medical questionnaire screenings and temperature checks -- implemented to ensure the safety of sailors as part of COVID-19 preventative measures. NTAG Philadelphia encompasses regions of Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland and West Virginia, providing recruiting services from more than 30 talent acquisition sites with the overall goal of attracting the highest quality candidates to ensure the ongoing success of the U.S. Navy.