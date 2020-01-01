Loading Labor Air Force Airman 1st Class Mariel Beebe, an air transportation specialist assigned to the 103rd Logistics Readiness Squadron, loads a box of face masks into a vehicle at West Hartford Public Works in West Hartford, Conn., Sept. 30, 2020. The Connecticut National Guard is helping the Connecticut Department of Education and Division of Emergency Management and Homeland Security to distribute 600,000 masks to school districts. SHARE IMAGE: Download Image: Full Size (5.77 MB) Tags: air force, coronavirus Photo By: Air Force Staff Sgt. Steven Tucker, Connecticut Air National Guard VIRIN: 200930-Z-DY403-024A.JPG Photo Gallery