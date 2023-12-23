Marathon Runner

A soldier assigned to the South Dakota National Guard marathon team waits for her wave to run during the National Guard Marathon in Omaha, Neb., Sept. 20, 2020. The Omaha marathon was still able to proceed during the COVID-19 pandemic with certain safety precautions in place like temperature checks, masks and social distancing. The National Guard moved this year's marathon from its original location in Lincoln, Neb., to Omaha after originally being canceled earlier this year.