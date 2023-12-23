An official website of the United States Government 
Here's how you know

Official websites use .gov

.gov website belongs to an official government organization in the United States.

Secure .gov websites use HTTPS

A lock ( lock ) or https:// means you’ve safely connected to the .gov website. Share sensitive information only on official, secure websites.

Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

A soldier wearing a face covering along with other soldiers waits for acknowledgement from officials to start running in a marathon.

Marathon Runner

A soldier assigned to the South Dakota National Guard marathon team waits for her wave to run during the National Guard Marathon in Omaha, Neb., Sept. 20, 2020. The Omaha marathon was still able to proceed during the COVID-19 pandemic with certain safety precautions in place like temperature checks, masks and social distancing. The National Guard moved this year's marathon from its original location in Lincoln, Neb., to Omaha after originally being canceled earlier this year.

Photo Gallery