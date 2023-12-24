Preparing Vaccines

Navy Seaman Jewel Guese, a sailor assigned to Naval Medical Center San Diego's Naval Branch Health Clinic, Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, prepares vaccines at the clinic in San Diego, Sept. 29, 2020. Guese assists health care professionals in the prevention and treatment of disease and injury and provides medical care to Navy and Marine Corps personnel. The COVID-19 pandemic has changed the way many facets of health care are conducted, and NBHC, MCRD San Diego has adapted some of its techniques and practices to keep both staff and patients safe while delivering the high-quality health care they’ve come to expect.